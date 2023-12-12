Open Menu

Dr Gohar Ejaz Presents Pakistan’s Investment Friendly Policies At Interaction With Chinese Business, Investment Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 10:50 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Federal Commerce Minister, Dr Gohar Ejaz presented Pakistan’s investment-friendly policies at an interaction with prominent Chinese business and investment leaders here and invited them to invest in sectors such as textiles, food, agriculture, livestock, technology, infrastructure and energy.

In an initiative to boost economic and investment ties between business communities of Pakistan and China, the commerce minister engaged in constructive interaction with prominent Chinese business and investment leaders at the Business networking dinner at a local hotel in Beijing.

Dr Gohar Ejaz along with the top 20 business executives from Pakistan interacted with Chinese business leaders representing over 150 Chinese enterprises and presented Pakistan’s investment-friendly policies, highlighting the country's strategic location, special economic zones, skilled workforce, and potential for business growth.

He emphasized Pakistan's dedication to providing a favourable business environment and facilitation.

During the interaction, key topics of discussion included investments in sectors such as textiles, food, agriculture, livestock, technology, infrastructure, and energy.

The discussions focused on fostering stronger economic collaboration, exploring investment opportunities, and deepening trade relations between the business communities of the two nations.

The Chinese business and investment leaders expressed keen interest in exploring partnerships and ventures in Pakistan.

They appreciated Pakistan's openness and expressed confidence in the opportunities available for mutually beneficial collaboration.

In his welcome speech, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi thanked the Chinese entrepreneurs for their huge presence at the networking dinner.

He assured full support and facilitation to the Chinese business community interested in doing business and investment in Pakistan.

APP/asg

