Dr M Laiq Raja Paid Visits At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 05:48 PM

Renowned Health Care Specialist, MD, Fallow American Collage Cardiology (FACC), EI Paso Cardiology Associates America/UVAS Alumni Dr Mohammad Laiq Raja along with his family members paid visits to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Wednesday at City Campus

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed Dr Laiq Raja on the UVAS academic, research, extension, advisory services and training programmes. He showed a UVAS video documentary to Dr Laiq Raja to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions, achievements in curricular and extra-curricular activities and student strength along with national & international collaboration etc. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad also mentioned the contribution of UVAS flood relief activities in the worst flood affected areas of Pakistan for the help of flood victims by provided them daily routine necessary items related to food, animal feed and goods.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Laiq Raja acknowledged the role of UVAS for providing clinical & disease diagnostic facilities to livestock farming community. He also praised UVAS state of the art disease diagnostic labs facilities and its leadership role for the development of university in well organised manner. Later Dr Laiq Raja along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited various departments of City Campus including Biosafety level-3 lab, Veterinary academy, Meat Processing Plant, Pet Center, Students Hostel and sports Complex etc. During his visit he planted sapling in students hostel (Jinnah Hall).

