UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Reddy's Teams Up With Indian Biotechnology Department To Test Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:54 PM

Dr. Reddy's Teams Up With Indian Biotechnology Department to Test Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

The Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories pharmaceutical company on Thursday announced its partnership with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under the Indian government's Biotechnology Department to conduct trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in India.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories pharmaceutical company on Thursday announced its partnership with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under the Indian government's Biotechnology Department to conduct trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in India.

Earlier in October, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Dr. Reddy's received a greenlight from the Drug Control General of India to conduct phase 2 and 3 of clinical trials for Sputnik V in India. On Wednesday, Dr. Reddy's CEO Erez Israeli told reporters that the company planned to complete phase 2, involving 100 volunteers, by December and phase 3, involving 1,400 volunteers, by May 2021.

"Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. ... announced its partnership with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, for advisory support on clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine in India," the pharmaceutical company said in a press release.

Under the partnership, Dr. Reddy's will be able to use some of BIRAC's clinical trial centers for the vaccine, which are funded under the National Biopharma Mission, and have access to Good Clinical Laboratory Practice labs to conduct immunogenicity assay testing of the vaccine.

Aside from the Russian vaccine, clinical trials of three other COVID-19 vaccines are already underway in India. This includes the ChAdOx1 vaccine by the University of Oxford, the Covaxin vaccine by the Indian Bharat Biotech company and another Indian vaccine � ZycovD by the Zydus Cadila company.

Related Topics

India Russia Company Oxford May October December From Government Industry

Recent Stories

DG ISPR says Abhinandhan was released as a peace o ..

4 minutes ago

Developer of Russian COVID Drug Areplivir Ready to ..

33 seconds ago

NASA Says Crew Dragon Requires 8 Hours to Reach IS ..

34 seconds ago

Vivo Communications Research Institute releases 6G ..

33 minutes ago

All set to celebrate Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in AJK

36 seconds ago

WHO representatives visit KTH, promises every poss ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.