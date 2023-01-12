UrduPoint.com

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Special Envoy For Climate Change, Appointed As President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE special envoy for climate change, appointed as President

Under the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, on Thursday appointed Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, as President-Designate for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) UAE, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported

Abu Dhabi, , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Under the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, on Thursday appointed Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, as President-Designate for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) UAE, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), will join Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber's COP28 UAE team as the Youth Climate Champion and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion, respectively. The UAE will host the annual climate summit at Expo City, Dubai, from 30th November - 12th December, 2023.

These appointments come at a pivotal moment, as the world faces increasing climate impact and challenges to energy, food and water security and reversing biodiversity loss.

Limiting global warming to 1.5C will require significant reductions in emissions, a pragmatic, practical and realistic approach to the energy transition and more help for emerging economies.

The UAE is committed to multilateral cooperation and an inclusive process that brings together emerging economies with developed nations, civil society, and business to achieve the solutions and the pace of change required.

The announcement further highlights the UAE's regional leadership in climate action and its role as a global advocate for clean energy. The UAE is home to three of the largest and lowest-cost solar projects in the world and has invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects across 70 countries, with plans to invest a minimum of $50 billion over the next decade.

As the first country in the region to ratify the Paris Agreement, the first to commit to an economy-wide reduction in emissions, and the first to announce a Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the UAE is committed to raising ambition in this critical decade for climate action. The UAE is honored to have been endorsed as the host for COP28.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Business Water Civil Society UAE Dubai Paris Sultan Ahmed November December From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matt ..

Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matter hope

2 seconds ago
 Biden Confirms Aides Found Classified Documents at ..

Biden Confirms Aides Found Classified Documents at His Home, Personal Library

3 seconds ago
 PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

28 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

40 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

40 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Clos ..

China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Close Trade Office in Taiwan - Min ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.