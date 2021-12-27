UrduPoint.com

Draft Amendments To Belarusian Consitution Excludes Military Aggression From Its Territory

Draft amendments to the Belarusian constitution, published on Monday, exclude the possibility of military aggression against other countries from the territory of Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Draft amendments to the Belarusian constitution, published on Monday, exclude the possibility of military aggression against other countries from the territory of Belarus.

"The Republic of Belarus excludes military aggression from its territory against other states," the draft, published by the Belta state-run news agency, said.

The draft document calls on Belarus to ban the financing of preparing and holding elections by foreign countries and organizations.

"The Republic of Belarus may grant the right to asylum for foreign citizens and stateless persons, persecuted in other states for political, religious beliefs or nationality," the document read.

According to the draft amendments, Belarus can develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, ensure safety in its production and use.

