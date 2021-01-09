Draft Article of Impeachment Accuses Trump of 'Incitement of Insurrection' - NBC News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) US lawmakers have drafted article of impeachment against President Donald Trump accusing him of inciting insurrection in the Capitol Hill riot, according to a copy of the document obtained by NBC news.

"Wherefore President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law. President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States," said the draft document published on Friday.