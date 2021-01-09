UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Draft Article Of Impeachment Accuses Trump Of 'Incitement Of Insurrection' - NBC News

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 02:30 AM

Draft Article of Impeachment Accuses Trump of 'Incitement of Insurrection' - NBC News

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) US lawmakers have drafted article of impeachment against President Donald Trump accusing him of inciting insurrection in the Capitol Hill riot, according to a copy of the document obtained by NBC news.

"Wherefore President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law. President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States," said the draft document published on Friday.

Related Topics

Democracy Trump Capitol Hill United States From

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

2 hours ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

2 hours ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

2 hours ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

2 hours ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

2 hours ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.