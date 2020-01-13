UrduPoint.com
Draft Ceasefire Agreement Expects Libya's Conflicting Sides To Determine Contact Line

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:46 PM

A draft ceasefire agreement between parties to a conflict in Libya envisages the sides determining a contact line and complying with a ceasefire without preconditions, a document seen by Sputnik suggests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) A draft ceasefire agreement between parties to a conflict in Libya envisages the sides determining a contact line and complying with a ceasefire without preconditions, a document seen by Sputnik suggests.

Earlier on Monday, Hamid al-Safi, the ceasefire talks in Moscow ended without signing an agreement, the adviser to the speaker of Libya's eastern-based parliament, told Sputnik

The draft document suggests that the participants of the talks would agree to "determine a line of battle contact that ensures a sustainable ceasefire, supported by the necessary measures to be taken for stabilizing the situation on the ground and normalizing daily life in Tripoli and other cities.

"

In addition, the sides would choose members for a "5+5 military commission" which would "determine the line of battle contact between the opposing sides, monitor the implementation of the ceasefire, ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire."

