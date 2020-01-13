A draft ceasefire agreement between parties to a conflict in Libya envisages the sides determining a contact line and complying with a ceasefire without preconditions, a document seen by Sputnik suggests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) A draft ceasefire agreement between parties to a conflict in Libya envisages the sides determining a contact line and complying with a ceasefire without preconditions, a document seen by Sputnik suggests.

Earlier on Monday, Hamid al-Safi, the ceasefire talks in Moscow ended without signing an agreement, the adviser to the speaker of Libya's eastern-based parliament, told Sputnik

The draft document suggests that the participants of the talks would agree to "determine a line of battle contact that ensures a sustainable ceasefire, supported by the necessary measures to be taken for stabilizing the situation on the ground and normalizing daily life in Tripoli and other cities.

In addition, the sides would choose members for a "5+5 military commission" which would "determine the line of battle contact between the opposing sides, monitor the implementation of the ceasefire, ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire."