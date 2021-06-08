UrduPoint.com
Draft Law Aims To Better Protect Chinese Physicians

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:14 PM

A new draft law has proposed strengthened protection for practicing physicians in China.The draft physicians law was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for a second reading

The draft stipulates that physicians' dignity and safety are inviolable, and prohibits any organization or individual from interfering in their work and lives.

Violations of doctors' personal dignity, safety and freedom by insulting, slandering, threatening or assaulting are prohibited, said the draft.

It also defines promotion and training measures to encourage more high-caliber medical practitioners to serve at the grassroots level.

