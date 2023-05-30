(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) A draft bill has been submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, proposing a complete ban on medical interventions aimed at gender reassignment, State Duma Deputy Speaker Petr Tolstoy said on Tuesday.

"Together with colleagues, lawmakers from all factions of the State Duma, submitted a draft law imposing a complete ban on the implementation of medical interventions aimed at gender reassignment, as well as excluding state registration of gender reassignment without surgery," Tolstoy said on Telegram, adding that almost 400 parliamentarians were the authors of the initiative.

The bill provides an exception for congenital anomalies in children, Tolstoy noted, adding that medical intervention can be allowed only by a decision of the medical commission of the Federal state health institution, not by an individual doctor.

On December 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a package of laws banning LGBTQ+ "propaganda," pedophilia and gender reassignment. Individuals and legal entities that violate the law can be fined up to 10 million rubles ($122,000).