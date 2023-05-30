UrduPoint.com

Draft Law Banning Gender Reassignment Submitted To Russia's State Duma - Deputy Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Draft Law Banning Gender Reassignment Submitted to Russia's State Duma - Deputy Speaker

A draft bill has been submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, proposing a complete ban on medical interventions aimed at gender reassignment, State Duma Deputy Speaker Petr Tolstoy said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) A draft bill has been submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, proposing a complete ban on medical interventions aimed at gender reassignment, State Duma Deputy Speaker Petr Tolstoy said on Tuesday.

"Together with colleagues, lawmakers from all factions of the State Duma, submitted a draft law imposing a complete ban on the implementation of medical interventions aimed at gender reassignment, as well as excluding state registration of gender reassignment without surgery," Tolstoy said on Telegram, adding that almost 400 parliamentarians were the authors of the initiative.

The bill provides an exception for congenital anomalies in children, Tolstoy noted, adding that medical intervention can be allowed only by a decision of the medical commission of the Federal state health institution, not by an individual doctor.

On December 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a package of laws banning LGBTQ+ "propaganda," pedophilia and gender reassignment. Individuals and legal entities that violate the law can be fined up to 10 million rubles ($122,000).

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Doctor Vladimir Putin December All From Million

Recent Stories

Canada Natural Resources Minister Says Proposing J ..

Canada Natural Resources Minister Says Proposing Joint Regulation of Offshore Wi ..

1 minute ago
 US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Bord ..

US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Border Crossings - Envoy to UN

13 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps for business friendly budget: Da ..

Govt taking steps for business friendly budget: Dar

13 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Produce UK Company's ..

Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Produce UK Company's Weaponry in Ukraine

13 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Blinke ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Blinken Discuss Grain Deal, Sweden's ..

8 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan shows interest in film exchange, dramas ..

Kazakhstan shows interest in film exchange, dramas with Pakistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.