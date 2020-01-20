UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Draft Law On Amendment To Russian Constitution Put To All-Russian Vote - Document

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:54 PM

Draft Law on Amendment to Russian Constitution Put to All-Russian Vote - Document

The bill on an amendment to the Russian Constitution is being put to an all-Russian vote, according to the presidential draft law with an amendment to the Constitution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The bill on an amendment to the Russian Constitution is being put to an all-Russian vote, according to the presidential draft law with an amendment to the Constitution.

"The law of the Russian Federation on an amendment to the Constitution of the Russian Federation 'On improving the regulation of certain issues of organizing public authority' is put to an all-Russian vote," the draft published in the electronic database of the lower house of parliament said.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: PCB announces online tickets

3 minutes ago

PM Khan to meet President Trump on sidelines of WE ..

20 minutes ago

PTI has one-week time to save Punjab govt

32 minutes ago

Funds allocated for sports facilities: Deputy Comm ..

43 seconds ago

EU's Part in Libyan Settlement to Be Defined at Mo ..

44 seconds ago

Putin's Bill Says Russian Upper House to Appoint P ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.