UrduPoint.com

Draft Law On Denunciation Of Treaty On CFE By Russia Submitted To State Duma

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Draft Law on Denunciation of Treaty on CFE by Russia Submitted to State Duma

The draft law on denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) has been submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The draft law on denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) has been submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday, a decree on the treaty's denunciation has been published on Russia's official legal information portal.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Parliament

Recent Stories

ISPR declares to give strong response to any furth ..

ISPR declares to give strong response to any further attack on law enforcement a ..

21 seconds ago
 Barakah: A key player in energy security, sustaina ..

Barakah: A key player in energy security, sustainability

5 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Cli ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Climate Tech forum

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace ..

Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace in Sudan

3 seconds ago
 Tennis: Italian Open results

Tennis: Italian Open results

4 seconds ago
 Scalise Says US House Will Vote on Border Security ..

Scalise Says US House Will Vote on Border Security Bill Thursday When Title 42 E ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.