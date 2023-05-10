Draft Law on Denunciation of Treaty on CFE by Russia Submitted to State Duma

The draft law on denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) has been submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament

Earlier on Wednesday, a decree on the treaty's denunciation has been published on Russia's official legal information portal.