Draft Law On Denunciation Of Treaty On CFE By Russia Submitted To State Duma
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 08:03 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The draft law on denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) has been submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.
Earlier on Wednesday, a decree on the treaty's denunciation has been published on Russia's official legal information portal.