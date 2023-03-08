Draft Law on Foreign Agents in Georgia Incompatible With EU Values - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the draft law on foreign agents, which provoked protests in Tbilisi, is incompatible with EU values and contradicts Georgia's goal to join the European Union.

"The law in its current form risks having a chilling effect on civil society and media organisations, with negative consequences for the many Georgians benefiting from their work.

This law is incompatible with EU values and standards. It goes against Georgia's stated objective of joining the European Union, as supported by a large majority of Georgian citizens. Its final adoption may have serious repercussions on our relations," Borrell said in a statement.

"The European Union urges Georgia to uphold its commitment to the promotion of democracy, the rule of law and human rights, and recalls the right of people to a peaceful protest," he said.