Draft Law to Denounce Convention Criminalizing Corruption Submitted to Russian State Duma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the lower house a draft law providing for the denunciation of the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption, according to the State Duma's electronic database on Monday.

"To denounce the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption, signed on behalf of the Russian Federation in the city of Strasbourg on January 27, 1999," the database read.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution in late December, according to which the Cabinet of Ministers approves the proposal to denounce the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption and submit it to the Russian president.