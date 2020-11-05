UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Draft Law Wants To Amend Immunity Rules For Russian Presidents - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Draft Law Wants to Amend Immunity Rules for Russian Presidents - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A draft law that was submitted to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament expects former presidents to retain immunity beyond their term, the head of the constitutional committee of the upper chamber, Andrey Klishas, told Sputnik.

At the moment, a former president has immunity from any proceedings over their actions during their time in the office, Klishas explained.

"The draft ensures the immunity guarantees of a former president beyond their presidential terms," the lawmaker said.

The draft aims to change the procedure for potential stripping of a former president of immunity so that the upper chamber could do it only if the lower chamber submits  a claim of high treason or some other serious offense. The claim must be confirmed by the Supreme Court and the validity of the procedure by the Constitutional Court At the moment, the chair of the Investigative committee can launch such a procedure by notifying the lower house.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Russia Parliament Immunity Chamber From Court

Recent Stories

Kashmiri Muslims specific target of anti- Islam fr ..

40 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

12 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

12 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.