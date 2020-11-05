Draft Law Wants to Amend Immunity Rules for Russian Presidents - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A draft law that was submitted to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament expects former presidents to retain immunity beyond their term, the head of the constitutional committee of the upper chamber, Andrey Klishas, told Sputnik.

At the moment, a former president has immunity from any proceedings over their actions during their time in the office, Klishas explained.

"The draft ensures the immunity guarantees of a former president beyond their presidential terms," the lawmaker said.

The draft aims to change the procedure for potential stripping of a former president of immunity so that the upper chamber could do it only if the lower chamber submits a claim of high treason or some other serious offense. The claim must be confirmed by the Supreme Court and the validity of the procedure by the Constitutional Court At the moment, the chair of the Investigative committee can launch such a procedure by notifying the lower house.