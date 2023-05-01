UrduPoint.com

Draft New Constitution Of Uzbekistan Supported By 90.21% Of Voters - Election Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Draft New Constitution of Uzbekistan Supported by 90.21% of Voters - Election Commission

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) A draft of the new constitution of Uzbekistan has been supported by 90.21% of voters at the constitutional referendum as the turnout after the closure of all polling stations stood at 84.54%, with a total of over 16.

5 million voters casting their ballots, the head of the country's Central Election Commission, Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev, said on Monday.

"As many as 15,040,056 people have voted for a positive outcome to the issue submitted to the referendum, which amounted to 90.21% of those who partook in the vote," Nizamkhodzhayev told a briefing.

He added that a total of 16,673,189 voters cast their votes in the referendum, which was 84.54% of the total number of people included in the voting lists.

