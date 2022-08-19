Draft of JCPOA Revival Deal Stipulates Lifting of Sanctions on 17 Banks - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The draft of the deal to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) stipulates lifting of sanctions on 17 Iranian banks and 150 organizations, al Jazeera reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to sources, the EU proposal contains four stages that should last 60 days each. Sanctions on 17 banks and 160 companies should be lifted on the very first day.

In addition, the draft includes condition for the return of 7 billion Dollars from South Korea to Iran. Moreover, the draft stipulates fine for the United States if it abandons the JCPOA again.

Iran will be obliged to start phrasing out its nuclear program from the very first day, the sources said, adding that Tehran will be exporting 50 million barrels of oil in 120 days from the moment of signing of the deal.