Draft of New Agreement on Moscow-Tehran Relations Being Prepared- Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) A draft of a new agreement on relations between Russia and Iran is being prepared despite the summoning of the Russian ambassador in Tehran, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The preparation of a draft of a new large interstate agreement continues, the parties confirm their interest in the speedy completion of the process of agreeing and signing this document," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Earlier this week, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry in connection with Tehran's disagreement with the content of the joint statement on the results of the ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) regarding the three islands in the Gulf, the territorial belonging of which to Iran is disputed the UAE.