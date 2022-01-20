UrduPoint.com

Draft Of New US Sanctions Seeks To Designate Russia As State Sponsor Of Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Draft of New US Sanctions Seeks to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism

A new draft of US sanctions proposed by Republican Jim Banks seeks to declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and "Russian-backed" forces in Donbas as terrorists, according to the draft bill obtained by The Washington Post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A new draft of US sanctions proposed by Republican Jim Banks seeks to declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and "Russian-backed" forces in Donbas as terrorists, according to the draft bill obtained by The Washington Post.

"Designation of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism and designation of the Russian-supported armed forces in the Donbas region of Ukraine as foreign terrorist organizations. (a) designation of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism," the document said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Russia Washington Post

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to perform live

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to perform live

31 minutes ago
 Citizens' physical, economic security: Moeed

Citizens' physical, economic security: Moeed

41 minutes ago
 PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers ..

PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers at local level

50 minutes ago
 Wedding Halls Owners Association visits KPRA to di ..

Wedding Halls Owners Association visits KPRA to discuss sales tax on services

23 seconds ago
 Robbers looted cash at gun point from a medical st ..

Robbers looted cash at gun point from a medical store situated near Indus Hostel ..

24 seconds ago
 IHC indict former GB Chief Justice Rana Shamim in ..

IHC indict former GB Chief Justice Rana Shamim in affidavit case

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.