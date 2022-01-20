Draft of New US Sanctions Seeks to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A new draft of US sanctions proposed by Republican Jim Banks seeks to declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and "Russian-backed" forces in Donbas as terrorists, according to the draft bill obtained by The Washington Post.

"Designation of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism and designation of the Russian-supported armed forces in the Donbas region of Ukraine as foreign terrorist organizations. (a) designation of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism," the document said.