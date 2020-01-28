A draft document on Tehran's withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) was presented in the Iranian parliament, the Fars news agency reported on Tuesday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) A draft document on Tehran's withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) was presented in the Iranian parliament, the Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to Fars, the draft plan was presented at an open plenary session.

The Iranian government has previously repeatedly said it has no intention to acquire nuclear weapons.