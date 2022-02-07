Draft Russia-Belarus Agreement Implies Deployment of Belarusian Military to Syria

The draft agreement between Russia and Belarus on rendering assistance to Syria provides for the deployment of the Belarusian military contingent, according to a document published on the Internet portal of legal information

"This agreement regulates issues related to the participation of the Belarusian military contingent, together with the relevant units of the Russian Armed Forces, in the provision of humanitarian assistance on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Belarusian military contingent is involved in the implementation of activities exclusively for humanitarian purposes outside the combat zone," the document says.

It is emphasized that "to participate in the activities to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian Arab Republic, the Belarusian side sends its military contingent of up to 200 people."

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the defense ministry and the foreign ministry to negotiate and sign the agreement with Belarus.