Drafting Body Of Syria Constitution Committee Holds Substantial Talks - Pedersen

Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:37 PM

Drafting Body of Syria Constitution Committee Holds Substantial Talks - Pedersen

A 45-member drafting body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee held substantial discussions at its first session, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) A 45-member drafting body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee held substantial discussions at its first session, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee had its opening session in Geneva on October 30.

"I think we have had very substantial and very good discussions," Pedersen told reporters regarding the 45-member body.

The UN special envoy remarked that the committee had already discussed sovereignty, terrorism, rule of law, separation of powers.

"If you had been in the room, you would actually have been surprised at how much they actually agree on. There are many issues that the 45 already agree on," Pedersen said.

The entire committee is made up of 150 members split into three delegations representing government, opposition and civil society.

A smaller drafting body of 45 members is expected to work on proposals that will then be debated by the committee.

