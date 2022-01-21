UrduPoint.com

Draghi, Berlusconi In Mix As Italy Elects New President

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 12:14 PM

Draghi, Berlusconi in mix as Italy elects new president

Italy's parliament begins voting for a new president Monday, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi tipped for election in a high-stakes version of musical chairs which threatens the survival of the government

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Italy's parliament begins voting for a new president Monday, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi tipped for election in a high-stakes version of musical chairs which threatens the survival of the government.

As backroom negotiations hit fever pitch this week, the brashest campaigner has been billionaire Silvio Berlusconi, whose charm offensive has included bragging about his raunchy "bunga bunga" parties.

The 85-year-former premier has long coveted Italy's top job, even reportedly promising his late mother he would get it, although few believe he has the necessary votes.

It is notoriously hard to predict who will win the secret ballot for the seven-year post.

While a largely ceremonial role, the president wields considerable power in times of political crises, from dissolving parliament to picking new prime ministers and denying mandates to fragile coalitions.

Italy needs a stabilising figurehead now more than ever: the disparate parties who share power in Draghi's government are already in battle mode ahead of next year's elections, and chaos could put precious European recovery funds at risk.

"This is a key and very complicated election, because the political parties are weak, they are in a utterly fragmented state," Giovanni Orsina, head of the Luiss school of Government in Rome, told AFP.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Job Rome Italy Post From Government Share Top

Recent Stories

A Sneak-Peek into vivo’s Next Y Series Smartphon ..

A Sneak-Peek into vivo’s Next Y Series Smartphone — vivo Y15s

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 23 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

Pakistan reports 23 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

12 minutes ago
 KP govt committed to socio-economic development of ..

KP govt committed to socio-economic development of southern district: Dr Hisham

4 minutes ago
 PM congratulates govt over 5.27 per cent GDP growt ..

PM congratulates govt over 5.27 per cent GDP growth

19 minutes ago
 Setting a New Standard for Smartphones in Our Chan ..

Setting a New Standard for Smartphones in Our Changing World

24 minutes ago
 Emirates does it again, scaling up and circling ar ..

Emirates does it again, scaling up and circling around the Burj Khalifa to put E ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.