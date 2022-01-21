Draghi, Berlusconi in mix as Italy elects new president

Italy's parliament begins voting for a new president Monday, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi tipped for election in a high-stakes version of musical chairs which threatens the survival of the government

As backroom negotiations hit fever pitch this week, the brashest campaigner has been billionaire Silvio Berlusconi, whose charm offensive has included bragging about his raunchy "bunga bunga" parties.

The 85-year-former premier has long coveted Italy's top job, even reportedly promising his late mother he would get it, although few believe he has the necessary votes.

It is notoriously hard to predict who will win the secret ballot for the seven-year post.

While a largely ceremonial role, the president wields considerable power in times of political crises, from dissolving parliament to picking new prime ministers and denying mandates to fragile coalitions.

Italy needs a stabilising figurehead now more than ever: the disparate parties who share power in Draghi's government are already in battle mode ahead of next year's elections, and chaos could put precious European recovery funds at risk.

"This is a key and very complicated election, because the political parties are weak, they are in a utterly fragmented state," Giovanni Orsina, head of the Luiss school of Government in Rome, told AFP.