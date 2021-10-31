UrduPoint.com

Draghi Calls Rome G20 Successful As Members Agree To Allocate Extra Funds On Key Issues

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 09:50 PM

Draghi Calls Rome G20 Successful as Members Agree to Allocate Extra Funds on Key Issues

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The G20 summit in Rome was successful since the participants have committed to allocating additional funds on key issues, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Sunday.

"This is a successful summit as we have been able to keep our dreams alive and he have also committed to introducing additional measurements and allocating additional amounts of money and thus this is success," Draghi told a press conference in the end of the G20 meeting.

The G20 leaders just concluded a two-day summit in the Italian capital. The agenda included, among other topical issues, measures to fight climate change and accelerate the implementation of the 2015 Paris agreement, as well as measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, cybercrime and other challenges of today.

