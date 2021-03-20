UrduPoint.com
Draghi Not Ruling Out That Italy May Order Russian Vaccine Sputnik V

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi does not rule out that in the absence of coordination within the EU, the country will be able to order the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

"We'll see," he said at a press conference.

"If European coordination does not work, you have to be ready to act independently. This is what [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel says, and I say it myself," Draghi added.

More Stories From World

