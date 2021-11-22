(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin the situation in Ukraine and on the border of Poland and Belarus, the Chigi Palace said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Mario Draghi held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

The talks focused on the migration crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus, the dynamics of energy prices and the situation in Ukraine," the statement says.