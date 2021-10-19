UrduPoint.com

Draghi, Putin Discussed Afghanistan, Preparations For G20 Summit - Italian Council

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Draghi, Putin Discussed Afghanistan, Preparations for G20 Summit - Italian Council

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the development in Afghanistan and preparations for the G20 summit in Rome, the Italian Council of Ministers said on Tuesday.

"This morning, Prime Minister Mario Draghi had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation centered around the latest developments in the Afghan crisis, preparations for the upcoming G20 summit, and bilateral relations," the council said in a statement.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Rome Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Norway ..

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Norway on new government

39 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Isl ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Islamic and Arab nations on Proph ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for UAE&#039;s hosting of &#039;CO ..

2 hours ago
 DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumpt ..

DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard&#039; a ..

4 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GITEX Technology Week 2021

4 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.