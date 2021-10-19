Draghi, Putin Discussed Afghanistan, Preparations for G20 Summit - Italian Council

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the development in Afghanistan and preparations for the G20 summit in Rome, the Italian Council of Ministers said on Tuesday.

