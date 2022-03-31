Draghi Says Putin Told Him Conditions for Ceasefire in Ukraine Not Achieved Yet

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed him that conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine do not exist yet

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed him that conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine do not exist yet.

According to Draghi, Putin also said that time is not right for his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I asked him when and if a ceasefire is planned.

The most important thing now, I said, is to demonstrate that the desire for peace exists, by implementing even a short ceasefire. (Putin said)' the conditions are not there yet.' However, then a humanitarian corridor was opened in Mariupol, which you read about in the newspapers today," Draghi told reporters.

The Italian prime minister also said that Kiev and Moscow both asked Rome to be among security guarantors of Ukraine.