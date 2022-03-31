UrduPoint.com

Draghi Says Putin Told Him Conditions For Ceasefire In Ukraine Not Achieved Yet

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 04:19 PM

Draghi Says Putin Told Him Conditions for Ceasefire in Ukraine Not Achieved Yet

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed him that conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine do not exist yet

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed him that conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine do not exist yet.

According to Draghi, Putin also said that time is not right for his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I asked him when and if a ceasefire is planned.

The most important thing now, I said, is to demonstrate that the desire for peace exists, by implementing even a short ceasefire. (Putin said)' the conditions are not there yet.' However, then a humanitarian corridor was opened in Mariupol, which you read about in the newspapers today," Draghi told reporters.

The Italian prime minister also said that Kiev and Moscow both asked Rome to be among security guarantors of Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Rome Vladimir Putin Mariupol Kiev

Recent Stories

DC, DPO Abbotabad review security arrangements at ..

DC, DPO Abbotabad review security arrangements at polling stations

45 seconds ago
 U.S. Embassy Opens Expanded Lincoln Corner At Fati ..

U.S. Embassy Opens Expanded Lincoln Corner At Fatima Jinnah Women University

20 minutes ago
 EU May Discuss Request for Ukraine's Security Guar ..

EU May Discuss Request for Ukraine's Security Guarantees If Received - Spokesper ..

47 seconds ago
 Around 60% construction work on Mangi Dam complete ..

Around 60% construction work on Mangi Dam completed

4 minutes ago
 18 injured in bus-truck collision in Afghanistan

18 injured in bus-truck collision in Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Chinese national team should ditch lottery mentali ..

Chinese national team should ditch lottery mentality, head coach warns

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.