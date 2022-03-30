UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Draghi Tells Putin Italy Ready to Help Peace Process in Ukraine - Italian Gov't

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone that Italy is ready to facilitate the peace process in Ukraine, the Italian Council of Ministers said on Wednesday.

"Draghi stressed the importance of implementing a ceasefire as soon as possible to protect the civilian population and support negotiations efforts. Draghi confirmed the readiness of the Italian government to make its contribution to the peace process provided there are clear signals of de-escalation from Russia," the council said in a statement, adding that the leaders also agreed to continue their contacts.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Italy February From Government

More Stories From World

