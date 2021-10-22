Draghi to Receive Biden in Rome on October 29 - Reports

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will receive US President Joe Biden at his office in Palazzo Chigi in Rome on October 29, Italian media said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will receive US President Joe Biden at his office in Palazzo Chigi in Rome on October 29, Italian media said on Friday.

Biden will visit Rome for a G20 summit, which is scheduled for October 30-31.

During the visit, the US leader is also expected to meet with Pope Francis, ANSA reported, citing sources.

The working meetings of G20 leaders will be held at the Rome Convention Center "La Nuvola."