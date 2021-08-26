UrduPoint.com

Draghi Urges G20 To Do 'all It Can' On Afghan Women's Rights

Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:25 PM

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged the G20 Thursday to "do all it can" to protect women's rights in Afghanistan, warning they "risk becoming once again second-class citizens" under Taliban rule

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged the G20 Thursday to "do all it can" to protect women's rights in Afghanistan, warning they "risk becoming once again second-class citizens" under Taliban rule.

"We must not delude ourselves: Afghan girls and women are on the brink of losing freedom and dignity and of returning to their dismal state of two decades ago," Draghi said as Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency, hosted a conference on women's empowerment.

In a statement, Draghi said women in Afghanistan "risk becoming once again second-class citizens, who face violence and are discriminated against systematically just because of their gender".

He added: "The G20 must do all it can to ensure that Afghan women preserve their fundamental freedoms and basic rights, especially the right to education. Progress made over the past 20 years must be preserved.

" The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has sparked fears of a return the Islamic group's brutal regime of the 1990s that saw women confined to their homes and punishments including stoning to death for those accused of adultery.

"We cannot look away, and we do not want to," Italian Equalities Minister Elena Bonetti told Thursday's G20 conference in Santa Margherita Ligure, near Genoa.

The gathering was hailed by Italy as the first of its kind dedicated exclusively to women's empowerment, drawing equality ministers and representatives from business, NGOs, academia and civil society from around the world.

It is focused on overcoming inequalities that in many cases have been made starker during the coronavirus pandemic, emphasising the importance of education, training, participation in the workplace and work-life balance.

