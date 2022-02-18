(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's visit to Russia is being coordinated via diplomatic channels, and there is no exact date yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's visit to Russia is being coordinated via diplomatic channels, and there is no exact date yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Taking into account the schedule of the prime minister and the president of Russia, coordination is now underway through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.