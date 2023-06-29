Open Menu

Dragon Completes ISS Undocking Before Return To Earth With Science Experiments - NASA

Published June 29, 2023

Dragon Completes ISS Undocking Before Return to Earth With Science Experiments - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The unmanned SpaceX Dragon spacecraft completed its undocking procedure from the International Space Station (ISS) at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, NASA announced.

"Dragon will carry back to Earth over 3,600 Pounds of supplies and scientific experiments designed to take advantage of the space station's microgravity environment," NASA said in a press release.

Splashing down off the coast of Florida will permit the quick transportation of the experiments returned on the Dragon to NASA's space station processing facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, allowing researchers to collect data with minimal sample exposure to Earth's gravity, the release said.

Ground controllers at SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, commanded Dragon to undock from the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module and fired its thrusters to move a safe distance away from the station, the release added.

After re-entering Earth's atmosphere, the spacecraft will make a parachute-assisted splashdown on Friday morning, according to the release.

