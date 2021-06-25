UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Dragon Man': Scientists Say New Human Species Is Our Closest Ancestor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:45 PM

'Dragon Man': Scientists say new human species is our closest ancestor

Scientists announced Friday that a skull discovered in northeast China represents a newly discovered human species they have named Homo longi, or "Dragon Man" -- and they say the lineage should replace Neanderthals as our closest relatives

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Scientists announced Friday that a skull discovered in northeast China represents a newly discovered human species they have named Homo longi, or "Dragon Man" -- and they say the lineage should replace Neanderthals as our closest relatives.

The Harbin cranium was discovered in the 1930s in the city of the same name in Heilongjiang province, but was reportedly hidden in a well for 85 years to protect it from the Japanese army.

It was later dug up and handed to Ji Qiang, a professor at Hebei GEO University, in 2018.

"On our analyses, the Harbin group is more closely linked to H. sapiens than the Neanderthals are -- that is, Harbin shared a more recent common ancestor with us than the Neanderthals did," co-author Chris Stringer of the Natural History Museum, London told AFP.

"If these are regarded as distinct species, then this is our sister (most closely related) species."The findings were published in three papers in the journal The Innovation.

The skull dates back at least 146,000 years, placing it in the middle Pleistocene.

Related Topics

Army China London Harbin Man Same 2018 From

Recent Stories

32 minutes ago

US Aircraft Carrier Transferred From Japan to Supp ..

1 minute ago

ICAO Forms Investigative Panel on Ryanair Incident ..

1 minute ago

All hurdles in Pak-Afghan trade being removed: CM' ..

2 minutes ago

Capital police chief holds e-kutcheri, listen publ ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Maintain Occasional Contacts ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.