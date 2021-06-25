'Dragon Man' Skull Preserved in China May Write New Chapter in Human Evolution - Reports

The discovery of a fossilized "Dragon Man" skull in China may add new variant species to the human family tree, US media reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The discovery of a fossilized "Dragon Man" skull in China may add new variant species to the human family tree, US media reported on Friday.

A worker in China who uncovered the fossil then hid it in a well for 85 years, the New York Times said.

The well-preserved skullcap was uncovered in the Chinese city of Harbin and has been dated to between 138,000 and 309,000 years ago by geochemical analysis, CNN reported. It exhibits primitive features including a broad nose, a low brow and braincase, with others like modern humans such as flat and delicate cheekbones, the report said.

Scientists have concluded that the skullcap probably belonged to a 50-year-old man and also had other modern human-like features such as large eye sockets, big teeth and a brain similar in size to modern people, the report added.

Researchers have called it Homo longi, after Heilongjiang, or Black Dragon River, the province where it was found, report said.

Scientists now plan to try and extract ancient proteins or DNA from the cranium and study its interior using CT scans, the report added.