UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Dragon Man' Skull Preserved In China May Write New Chapter In Human Evolution - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:07 PM

'Dragon Man' Skull Preserved in China May Write New Chapter in Human Evolution - Reports

The discovery of a fossilized "Dragon Man" skull in China may add new variant species to the human family tree, US media reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The discovery of a fossilized "Dragon Man" skull in China may add new variant species to the human family tree, US media reported on Friday.

A worker in China who uncovered the fossil then hid it in a well for 85 years, the New York Times said.

The well-preserved skullcap was uncovered in the Chinese city of Harbin and has been dated to between 138,000 and 309,000 years ago by geochemical analysis, CNN reported. It exhibits primitive features including a broad nose, a low brow and braincase, with others like modern humans such as flat and delicate cheekbones, the report said.

Scientists have concluded that the skullcap probably belonged to a 50-year-old man and also had other modern human-like features such as large eye sockets, big teeth and a brain similar in size to modern people, the report added.

Researchers have called it Homo longi, after Heilongjiang, or Black Dragon River, the province where it was found, report said.

Scientists now plan to try and extract ancient proteins or DNA from the cranium and study its interior using CT scans, the report added.

Related Topics

China Harbin Man New York Turkish Lira May Family Media From

Recent Stories

Daraz works towards safer online deliveries levera ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan envoy, US Congressmen discuss bilateral t ..

1 minute ago

WHO May Approve 2 COVID-19 Vaccines for Emergency ..

1 minute ago

Japan to Ship 17Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Shots to Seve ..

1 minute ago

US to Keep Small Number of Forces in Syria as IS R ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Coordinate With Minsk Measures Needed fo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.