Dragon Spacecraft Carrying Crew-5 Mission Team Docks on ISS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission team, including Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, has docked on the International Space Station (ISS) after a 29-hour voyage.

"Docking confirmed," SpaceX said in a Twitter post on Thursday that included a video clip of the spacecraft docking on the ISS.

The Crew-5 flight includes NASA astronauts Mann and Josh Cassada, who will serve as mission commander and pilot, respectively, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kikina, who will serve as mission specialists.