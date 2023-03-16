UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 09:15 PM

A Dragon cargo spacecraft has delivered a new cargo of science experiments to the International Space Station (ISS), SpaceX announced in a press release on Thursday

A Dragon cargo spacecraft has delivered a new cargo of science experiments to the International Space Station (ISS), SpaceX announced in a press release on Thursday.

"(A) SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft autonomously docked to (the) station's Harmony module at 7:31 am. EDT (Eastern Daylight Time), with NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg monitoring operations from the station," the release said.

The Dragon was launched on a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday 14 from NASA's Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the release also said.

"After Dragon spends about one month attached to the space station, the spacecraft will return to Earth with cargo and research," the release added.

The science experiments will include a second, follow-up so-called cardinal heart investigation to explore how prolonged exposure to microgravity can cause significant changes in heart cell function and gene expression, according to the release.

