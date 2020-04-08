Dragon Spacecraft Splashes Down Completing Latest ISS Cargo Mission - Space X

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Dragon CRS-20 Spacecraft has completed its third and final supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with a perfect ocean spashdown, Space X announced.

"Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed, completing the 20th and final Space Station resupply mission for SpaceX's first iteration of the Dragon spacecraft!" the company said in a Twitter message on Tuesday.

The unmanned Dragon CRS-20 spacecraft was released from the ISS's robotic arm on Tuesday morning as both spacecraft orbited above Vietnam, Space X said.

"About six hours after leaving the space station, Dragon splashed down in the Pacific Ocean just off the coast from Long Beach, California," SpaceX said in another statement.

The Dragon CRS-20 flew SpaceX's final mission of a $1.6 billion Commercial Resupply Service 1 contract with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and was the last first-generation Dragon to fly, the company said.