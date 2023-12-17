Drama "Jane Eyre" hits stage at NCPA

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) "Jane Eyre," an original drama produced by China's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), hit NCPA's stage in Beijing on Thursday.

The drama, debuted in 2009, is the first Chinese stage adaptation of British novelist Charlotte Bronte's celebrated novel. This is the 18th time that it was shown to the public.

The drama was directed by Wang Xiaoying, with Yu Rongjun as playwright. In this year's presentation, renowned Chinese stage actors Zhu Jie and Pu Cunxin were cast as Jane Eyre and Edward Rochester respectively.

In an earlier interview, Pu said that with the opportunity of portraying this profound character with unique personality, the NCPA has helped him open up new possibilities of on-stage creation.

The drama will be presented to audiences until Dec. 21.