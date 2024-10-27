Draper Into Vienna ATP Final, Ensures Career-high Ranking
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Britain's Jack Draper defeated Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in straight sets to reach the Vienna ATP final on Saturday, ensuring a rise to a career-high in the world rankings.
Draper claimed a 6-2, 6-4 win in one hour and 49 minutes and will take on Russia's Karen Khachanov for the title.
"I thought the first set was a really high level from my side," said 22-year-old Draper.
"Lorenzo is a really tough competitor. He's had an incredible season.
The second set was really up and down. There were some long points and definitely some nerves and difficult moments, but I'm really proud of the way I kept fighting."
Draper, a US Open semi-finalist last month, will rise three spots to a career-best 15 in the rankings following his run in the Austrian capital.
World number 24 Khachanov, the champion at Almaty last weekend, defeated Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-4, denting the 10th-ranked Australian's hopes of squeezing into the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From World
-
Iran army says only radar systems damaged by Israel strikes6 minutes ago
-
Guardiola vows to learn from rock-bottom Southampton after tight win6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Vienna ATP results26 minutes ago
-
UN chief ‘deeply alarmed’ following Israeli airstrikes on Iran, urges de-escalation56 minutes ago
-
At Kashmir Black Day event, speakers link global peace to grant of right to self-determination to oc ..2 hours ago
-
Haaland fires Man City to top of Premier League, Villa held2 hours ago