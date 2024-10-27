Open Menu

Draper Into Vienna ATP Final, Ensures Career-high Ranking

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Britain's Jack Draper defeated Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in straight sets to reach the Vienna ATP final on Saturday, ensuring a rise to a career-high in the world rankings.

Draper claimed a 6-2, 6-4 win in one hour and 49 minutes and will take on Russia's Karen Khachanov for the title.

"I thought the first set was a really high level from my side," said 22-year-old Draper.

"Lorenzo is a really tough competitor. He's had an incredible season.

The second set was really up and down. There were some long points and definitely some nerves and difficult moments, but I'm really proud of the way I kept fighting."

Draper, a US Open semi-finalist last month, will rise three spots to a career-best 15 in the rankings following his run in the Austrian capital.

World number 24 Khachanov, the champion at Almaty last weekend, defeated Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-4, denting the 10th-ranked Australian's hopes of squeezing into the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

