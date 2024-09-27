Draper Ousts Second Seed Hurkacz At Japan Open
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Britain's US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper said he felt "really strong" after knocking out number two seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4 to reach the Japan Open quarter-finals on Friday.
The 22-year-old Draper earlier this month became the first British man to make the US Open last four since Andy Murray won the title 12 years ago, but found his path to the final blocked by eventual champion Jannik Sinner.
Draper has picked up where he left off in Tokyo, beating Poland's Hurkacz in 1hr, 24min to set up a quarter-final against France's Ugo Humbert.
"I'm very happy with my performance in general, the way I'm moving, the way I'm serving," said world number 20 Draper, who is unseeded in Tokyo.
"I feel really strong here in Tokyo and I look forward to carrying on for the rest of the tournament."
Draper has come back from multiple shoulder injuries and was ranked outside the top 100 when he played at the Japan Open last year.
He has yet to have his serve broken in two matches so far at this year's tournament.
Recent Stories
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
More Stories From World
-
Ireland fines Meta 91 mn euros over EU data breach1 second ago
-
Alcaraz, Medvedev win Beijing openers as world no. 595 scores upset19 seconds ago
-
Stranded cruise ship passengers bid bitter-sweet farewell to Belfast27 seconds ago
-
18 dead in Sudan's El-Fasher after paramilitary attack on market: medic10 minutes ago
-
Kiwis stumble at 22-2 after Kamindu's 1,000-run milestone50 minutes ago
-
Scheffler-Kim spat spices 5-0 US rout to open Presidents Cup1 hour ago
-
Israel official says any Lebanon ground operation to be swift1 hour ago
-
Kiwis stumble at 22-2 after Kamindu's 1,000-run milestone1 hour ago
-
Workers remove Olympic rings from Eiffel Tower -- for now1 hour ago
-
Ireland fines Meta 91 mn euros over EU data breach1 hour ago
-
UK watchdog bans Naomi Campbell from running charity over 'misconduct'2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka declare on 602-5 after Kamindu's 1,000-run milestone2 hours ago