Draper ousts second seed Hurkacz at Japan Open

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Britain's US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper said he felt "really strong" after knocking out number two seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4 to reach the Japan Open quarter-finals on Friday.

The 22-year-old Draper earlier this month became the first British man to make the US Open last four since Andy Murray won the title 12 years ago, but found his path to the final blocked by eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Draper has picked up where he left off in Tokyo, beating Poland's Hurkacz in 1hr, 24min to set up a quarter-final against France's Ugo Humbert.

"I'm very happy with my performance in general, the way I'm moving, the way I'm serving," said world number 20 Draper, who is unseeded in Tokyo.

"I feel really strong here in Tokyo and I look forward to carrying on for the rest of the tournament."

Draper has come back from multiple shoulder injuries and was ranked outside the top 100 when he played at the Japan Open last year.

He has yet to have his serve broken in two matches so far at this year's tournament.