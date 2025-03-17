Open Menu

Draper Powers Past Rune To Win Indian Wells ATP Masters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Britain's Jack Draper roared past Denmark's Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells.

The 14th-ranked Briton, who toppled two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals, didn't face a break point as he subdued the 13th ranked Dane in just 69 minutes.

He'll make his top 10 debut on Monday at seventh in the world.

"It's incredible," said Draper, a US Open semi-finalist last year whose preparations for 2025 were hindered by a flare-up of hip tendinitis.

"I'm just so grateful and happy to be out here, to be able to play, my body feeling healthy, to feel great in my mind.

"All the work I've done over the last few years, it feels like it's all coming together on the big stage and I can't put that into words," added the 23-year-old, who also missed significant time with a shoulder injury in 2023.

Draper was rock-solid in his first Masters 1000 final, racing to a 4-0 lead as Rune made a nervous start.

Draper dropped just four points on serve in the opening set as Rune, who burst on the scene with a precocious Paris Masters triumph in 2022, had 10 of his 19 unforced errors in the set.

The Dane had managed to hold serve twice before Draper pocketed the set, giving himself set point with an ace before Rune thumped a backhand into the net.

Draper broke Rune to open the second set, and even though the Dane got a few more looks at Draper's second serve he couldn't take advantage.

Draper seized a second break for a 5-2 lead and after sending a forehand long on his first match point he had the win when Rune went long with a backhand.

Draper's run to a third career title included victories not only over Alcaraz but also over 2022 Indian Wells winner Taylor Fritz and big-hitting home hope Ben Shelton.

"I feel like I deserve it, in all honesty," Draper said. "It's an emotional feeling to know how much you've gone through and put in and to be here now to say that I'm going to be number seven in the world tomorrow, I can't tell you how much that means to me."

