Draper Stuns Two-time Defending Champ Alcaraz To Reach Indian Wells Final
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Jack Draper ended Carlos Alcaraz's bid for a rare Indian Wells ATP Masters three-peat on Saturday, toppling the Spaniard to book a title clash with Holger Rune.
Britain's Draper, ranked 14th in the world, held his nerve to beat Alcaraz 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 and reach the first Masters 1000 final of his career.
Denmark's Rune, ranked 13th, triumphed 7-5, 6-4 over world number six Daniil Medvedev -- who had been runner-up to Alcaraz each of the past two years.
"This one hurts," admitted Alcaraz, who was trying to join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to win three straight titles in the California desert.
"I don't want to lose any match, but I think this one was even more special to me. It was difficult today, a lot of nerves in the match."
Draper ended Alcaraz's 16-match winning streak in the California desert, leaping out of the gate and wrapping up the first set in 23 minutes as Alcaraz failed to get to grips with the left-hander's serve.
The second set was a mirror image of the first as Alcaraz found his range and after fending off a break point with a 137 mph ace in the opening game broke Draper three times to level the match.
"It was a strange match in all honesty," Draper said. "Carlos came out a little flat, I sensed that. I had a chance in the first game of the second, and he came up with an ace ...
"What happened to him happened to me, I got tight, I had low energy. I got lost out there for 25 minutes, but in the third, I was really proud of my competitiveness, my attitude and I somehow managed to get over the line."
Draper, who lost a set to love for the first time in his career, broke Alcaraz for a 2-1 lead in the third in a game that featured a lengthy video review that showed the Briton had indeed managed to scoop back a winner off an Alcaraz drop shot without a double bounce.
Upon review umpire Mohamed Lahyani first called for the point to be replayed but then awarded it to Draper, ruling his "not up" call in the rally hadn't hindered Alcaraz.
"Waiting for the ball reviews, they didn't bother me at all," Alcaraz said. "All I can say is Jack came, he played much better than me. That point didn't affect my play at all."
With momentum on his side, Draper broke again for 5-2 lead -- Alcaraz failing to put away four game points.
Draper did show some nerves as he served for the match at 5-2 and was broken, abut steadied himself to seal the victory on his second opportunity.
- Make it difficult -
Rune executed a thoughtful game plan to perfection against Medvedev to snap a seven-match losing streak in semi-finals.
"It was to really play my game, come forward, take the ball on the rise," Rune said of his strategy against a player known for his defense.
"If you hit hard to him, he likes the pace and he responds well to being in the defense and hitting strong back.
"So I tried to make it difficult for him. I tried to mix it up, making every shot that he has to play annoying for him. Slices, slow slices, some mixing the tempo, hitting hard on some, looping some."
After an early exchange of breaks in the opening set, Rune managed to grind out a key hold for 4-4, saving one break point in a game that went to deuce six times and lasted nearly 11 minutes.
He broke for a 6-5 lead and pocketed the set when his rolling backhand drew another error from Medvedev, then rode an early break in the second set to victory.
Recent Stories
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
Draper stuns two-time defending champ Alcaraz to reach Indian Wells final2 minutes ago
-
Nightclub fire in North Macedonia kills at least 50: state agency3 hours ago
-
Formula One: Australian Grand Prix results5 hours ago
-
Norris holds off Verstappen to win rain-hit Australian Grand Prix5 hours ago
-
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with ISS to reach stranded astronauts5 hours ago
-
In Nigeria, tech workers and farmers bring AI to the fields5 hours ago
-
SpaceX Crew Dragon opens hatch with ISS to reach stranded astronauts: live TV6 hours ago
-
Mexicans protest for victims of latest mass grave discovery6 hours ago
-
New Zealand romp to nine-wicket win in first Pakistan T207 hours ago
-
Spurred by Trump turnabout, European nations debate conscription7 hours ago
-
New Zealand romp to nine-wicket win in first Pakistan T207 hours ago
-
Blast from suspected old bomb in Syria kills 167 hours ago