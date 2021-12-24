Drawing Ukraine Into NATO, Missiles Placing Near Russia Creates Military Risks - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The policy to draw Ukraine into NATO and deploy missiles near Russia's borders provokes serious military risks, up to a large-scale conflict in Europe, Rusian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Bosnia and Herzegovina's Oslobodenje newspaper.

"The line of drawing Kiev into NATO with the prospect of the appearance of attack missile systems near our borders creates unacceptable threats to the security of Russia, provoking serious military risks for all parties involved, up to a large-scale conflict in Europe," Lavrov said.