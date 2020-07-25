DRC Discovers 37 Bodies of Suspected Victims of Clashes Between Rebel Militias - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have discovered bodies of 37 people, supposedly killed as a result of recent armed clashes between two rival factions of the Nduma Defense Of Congo - Renove (NDC-R) rebel movement, local media reported on Friday.

According to the 7sur7 news outlet, the bodies were discovered in the bushes in the Pinga village located in the Walikale territory of the eastern DRC province of North Kivu.

"Some bodies were discovered yesterday, today the research continued and we found a total of 37 bodies.

The majority are rebels," Walikale local community leader Nkoyo Murongani said, as quoted by the outlet.

The clashes between rival factions of the NDC-R militias in North Kivu have been reportedly ongoing since the beginning of the week, making residents of local villages flee. According to the report, armed forces have been deployed across the restless province to restore security, but villagers are still cautious about returning.