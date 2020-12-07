DRC Police Deploy Tear Gas as President Supporters Storm Parliament Building - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The police in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) used tear gas against supporters of President Felix Tshisekedi as they broke into the parliament building amid an ongoing political crisis, Congolese news agency Actualite reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, clashes occurred between supporters of different DRC political groups in Kinshasa, the country's capital. Activists representing the Union for Democracy and Social Progress party, allied to Tshisekedi and part of the Heading for Change (CACH) parliamentary group, stormed the parliament building, forcing their way inside.

According to the report, the police was able to disperse the activists from the building by using tear gas.

Tensions escalated in the African country on Sunday after Tshisekedi announced a break-up of the ruling coalition between CACH and the Common Front for Congo alliance, linked to former president Joseph Kabila. Tshisekedi also said that the parliament might potentially get dissolved.