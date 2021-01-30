UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DRC Prime Minister Ilunga Submits Resignation After Accepting Vote Of No Confidence

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:21 AM

DRC Prime Minister Ilunga Submits Resignation After Accepting Vote of No Confidence

Sylvestre Ilunga, the prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, resigned on Friday after the parliament's vote of no confidence in his cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Sylvestre Ilunga, the prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, resigned on Friday after the parliament's vote of no confidence in his cabinet.

The parliament voted on Wednesday to censure Ilunga after President Felix Tshisekedi accused coalition partners loyal to his predecessor of undermining his plans for reforming the Central African nation. Ilunga dismissed this criticism as political maneuvering.

"Based on the consequences of the evolution of the current political situation, today I submitted my resignation to the President of the Republic @TshitshiNews. Of course, I will remain in office until my successor takes over," Ilunga wrote on Twitter.

The Wednesday vote paves the way for Tshisekedi to form a new political alliance. His office announced that the president had the support of 391 lawmakers in the 500-seat parliament, whom it referred to as "the sacred union of the nation."

Political tensions in the DRC escalated in December after Tshisekedi announced a break-up of the ruling coalition between the Heading for Change parliamentary group and the Common Front for Congo alliance, linked to former president Joseph Kabila. After the breakdown of the coalition, clashes between supporters of different DRC political groups broke out in Kinshasa, the country's capital.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Twitter Kinshasa Alliance Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo December Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

25 minutes ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preservi ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt considering various options to utilize ..

12 seconds ago

Biden to Sign Executive Order on Immigration Syste ..

13 seconds ago

Govt utilising all available resources for special ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.