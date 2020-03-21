UrduPoint.com
DRC Reports First Death From Coronavirus - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:19 PM

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has registered the first fatality from the coronavirus disease, the DRC news portal Actualite reported on Saturday, citing the country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has registered the first fatality from the coronavirus disease, the DRC news portal Actualite reported on Saturday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

According to the latest data, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 23.

Moreover, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing Angolan Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta, that two first coronavirus cases were identified in the African state.

The two patients are males of around 30 years of age who recently returned from Portugal.

The Health Ministry of East Timor also reported on Saturday the first COVID-19 case in the country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on the African continent as of March 21. WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti warned that the number of cases could increase as southern hemisphere countries enter the influenza season.

