DRC, Rwandan leaders to attend crisis summit Wednesday: Kenya

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The leaders of Rwanda and DR Congo will attend a crisis summit on Wednesday, Kenyan President William Ruto said, as a Rwanda-backed armed group entered the Congolese city of Goma.

Kenya currently heads the eight-member East African Community (EAC), of which both the DRC and Rwanda are members.

Ruto had previously confirmed a summit on the crisis without specifying a date. He has not so far announced where it will be held.

"I have discussed the summit meeting for Wednesday both with President Paul Kagame and with President Felix Tshisekedi, and both of them have confirmed their participation," Ruto told a press conference on Monday.

"We do not see, from where I sit, a possibility of a military solution to the challenges that face Eastern DRC," he said.

"A direct engagement with M23 and all the other stakeholders in the theatre in eastern DRC is a necessity," Ruto said, referring to the Rwanda-backed armed group.