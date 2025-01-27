Open Menu

DRC, Rwandan Leaders To Attend Crisis Summit Wednesday: Kenya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM

DRC, Rwandan leaders to attend crisis summit Wednesday: Kenya

The leaders of Rwanda and DR Congo will attend a crisis summit on Wednesday, Kenyan President William Ruto said, as a Rwanda-backed armed group entered the Congolese city of Goma

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The leaders of Rwanda and DR Congo will attend a crisis summit on Wednesday, Kenyan President William Ruto said, as a Rwanda-backed armed group entered the Congolese city of Goma.

Kenya currently heads the eight-member East African Community (EAC), of which both the DRC and Rwanda are members.

Ruto had previously confirmed a summit on the crisis without specifying a date. He has not so far announced where it will be held.

"I have discussed the summit meeting for Wednesday both with President Paul Kagame and with President Felix Tshisekedi, and both of them have confirmed their participation," Ruto told a press conference on Monday.

"We do not see, from where I sit, a possibility of a military solution to the challenges that face Eastern DRC," he said.

"A direct engagement with M23 and all the other stakeholders in the theatre in eastern DRC is a necessity," Ruto said, referring to the Rwanda-backed armed group.

Recent Stories

AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition

13 minutes ago
 ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in ..

ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years

13 minutes ago
 Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s ..

Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor

1 minute ago
 Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh

Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh

3 minutes ago
 LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced se ..

LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: ..

6 minutes ago
 Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communicatio ..

Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Ka ..

6 minutes ago
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote aw ..

HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness

6 minutes ago
 CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin ..

CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters

6 minutes ago
 Chiniot Festival to be held in February

Chiniot Festival to be held in February

6 minutes ago
 Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues

Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues

12 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban ..

ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World