DRC, Rwandan Leaders To Attend Crisis Summit Wednesday: Kenya
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM
The leaders of Rwanda and DR Congo will attend a crisis summit on Wednesday, Kenyan President William Ruto said, as a Rwanda-backed armed group entered the Congolese city of Goma
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The leaders of Rwanda and DR Congo will attend a crisis summit on Wednesday, Kenyan President William Ruto said, as a Rwanda-backed armed group entered the Congolese city of Goma.
Kenya currently heads the eight-member East African Community (EAC), of which both the DRC and Rwanda are members.
Ruto had previously confirmed a summit on the crisis without specifying a date. He has not so far announced where it will be held.
"I have discussed the summit meeting for Wednesday both with President Paul Kagame and with President Felix Tshisekedi, and both of them have confirmed their participation," Ruto told a press conference on Monday.
"We do not see, from where I sit, a possibility of a military solution to the challenges that face Eastern DRC," he said.
"A direct engagement with M23 and all the other stakeholders in the theatre in eastern DRC is a necessity," Ruto said, referring to the Rwanda-backed armed group.
Recent Stories
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: ..
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Ka ..
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters
Chiniot Festival to be held in February
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..
More Stories From World
-
India, China agree to resume flights 5 years after stoppage3 minutes ago
-
DRC, Rwandan leaders to attend crisis summit Wednesday: Kenya3 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says Israeli fire kills one as residents try to go home2 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: The Japan Prize Foundation2 minutes ago
-
Five civilians killed in Rwanda town near DR Congo border: Rwandan army2 minutes ago
-
Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa2 hours ago
-
DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France2 hours ago
-
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages2 hours ago
-
DR Congo and Rwanda: fraught ties with decades-old roots2 hours ago
-
Student protesters block major road junction in Serbia capital2 hours ago
-
EU renews Russia sanctions after Hungary stalling2 hours ago
-
Sweden intercepts Bulgarian ship over damaged Baltic cable2 hours ago