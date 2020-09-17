UrduPoint.com
DRC To Send Investment Officials To Russia Soon, Not Ruling Out Foreign Minister's Visit

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 01:36 PM

DRC to Send Investment Officials to Russia Soon, Not Ruling Out Foreign Minister's Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Democratic Republic of the Congo intends to send a delegation of investment officials to Russia soon, and Foreign Minister Marie Tumba Nzeza may join them in the trip, Joseph Kindundu Mukombo, economic counselor at the embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik.

"There is a delegation that is getting ready to come ... We are preparing together with the Chamber of Commerce the visit of the National Agency for Investment Promotion (ANAPI), maybe for the end of the month. [The composition] of the delegation will depend on the context; it's possible that there are businessmen, but it's also possible that there will be ministers, it is not ruled out, possibly [the minister of foreign affairs]," Mukombo said.

According to the diplomat, a DRC delegation was supposed to visit the Army-2020 international military and technological forum in the Moscow Region in August, but canceled the visit due to technical issues.

The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, in turn, was planning a visit to Kinshasa before the pandemic intervened.

