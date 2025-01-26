DRCongo recalls diplomats from Rwanda as M23 forces threaten Goma

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Democratic Republic of Congo withdrew its diplomats from Kigali as the Rwanda-backed M23 fighters advanced on the key city of Goma in the east of the country.

"Rwanda is determined to seize the city of Goma," Congolese army spokesman General Sylvain Ekenge told reporters late Saturday.

The UN Security Council announced it had brought forward its emergency meeting on the crisis by a day to Sunday.

And three countries, South Africa, Malawi and Uruguay, announced the deaths of some of their soldiers serving as peacekeepers in the conflict zone -- 13 in all.

Germany on Saturday became the latest country to call on its nationals to leave the region. Goma, in the mineral-rich east of the country, is home to more than a million people.

The African Union, European Union and French President Emmanuel Macron added their voices to calls for an immediate halt to the fighting.